Scheme allows air travellers to donate funds per journey

Green Wedmore and 2Js Archant

A scheme through which local residents can make a donation to offset their air travel has been launched.

Green Wedmore created the scheme to help the community reach its zero-carbon target.

The project is also supported by independent travel agents at 2Js Travel, which will promote it to its customers. Money raised will go towards local projects, as well as to fund the scheme.

It is estimated UK citizens are responsible for producing 5 tonnes of CO2 each year - a 10-hour flight can produce this amount, too.

Group chair Vanessa Becker-Hughes said: "We are delighted to have the support of local travel agents 2Js Travel to help spread the word about the scheme. If anyone would like to consider offsetting their travel, please take a look at the website, and you can be assured 100 per cent of the donation will be ploughed back into local schemes."

For more, see www.greenwedmore.co.uk/travel.aspx