Advanced search

Scheme allows air travellers to donate funds per journey

PUBLISHED: 21:00 07 February 2020

Green Wedmore and 2Js

Green Wedmore and 2Js

Archant

A scheme through which local residents can make a donation to offset their air travel has been launched.

Green Wedmore created the scheme to help the community reach its zero-carbon target.

The project is also supported by independent travel agents at 2Js Travel, which will promote it to its customers. Money raised will go towards local projects, as well as to fund the scheme.

It is estimated UK citizens are responsible for producing 5 tonnes of CO2 each year - a 10-hour flight can produce this amount, too.

Group chair Vanessa Becker-Hughes said: "We are delighted to have the support of local travel agents 2Js Travel to help spread the word about the scheme. If anyone would like to consider offsetting their travel, please take a look at the website, and you can be assured 100 per cent of the donation will be ploughed back into local schemes."

For more, see www.greenwedmore.co.uk/travel.aspx

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Puxton pub’s plans to build overnight accommodation are deferred by committee

Full Quart pub, in Bristol Road,

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Puxton pub’s plans to build overnight accommodation are deferred by committee

Full Quart pub, in Bristol Road,

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset Rebels owner goes back to school

Somerset Rebels promoter Debbie Hancock returned to her former school Brent Knoll Primary for a special visit (pic Burnham-on-sea.com)

Bartlett wants Weston better and aggressive on home turf

Lloyd Humphries in action during Weston�s 2-2 draw at Beaconsfield Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Fast Show star heads to Bristol next month

Arabelle Weir. Picture: Gaby Jerrard PR.

Cheddar manager Potter praises his side’s magical display after win at Cribbs

Adam Wright scored the opener for Cheddar in their 2-1 victory at Cribbs. (Picture: Cheddar FC).

North Somerset braced for Storm Ciara on Sunday

Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in North Somerset.
Drive 24