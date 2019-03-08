Wedmore hosts wellbeing day

Wedmore Women Wheelers Sam Brown, Sarah Brown and Michaela Miller at Wedmore Health and wellbeing day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of people took part in fitness taster sessions and learnt first aid skills at Wedmore's first health and wellbeing day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Live saving CPR demo by Martin Robinson at Wedmore Health and wellbeing day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Live saving CPR demo by Martin Robinson at Wedmore Health and wellbeing day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The event was sponsored by Axbridge and Wedmore Medical Practice and Wedmore Parish Council and more than 350 villagers and exhibitors attended it on Saturday.

Several sports and fitness clubs offered tasters of their activities and 48 organisations, including the gardening club and Isle of Wedmore Society, took part to enable people to find out about the range of groups on offer in the village.

Representatives from the medical practice, the pharmacy, the dentist and the village agent offered advice on how to improve health and wellbeing.

Dr Matthew Dolman said: "The day was a fantastic illustration of how much energy there is in the local community and the Axbridge and Wedmore Practice is going to connect with those people, clubs and organisations with our new health coaches."

Dental nurse Sally Cantwell and Dentist Jennifer Morecroft at Wedmore Health and wellbeing day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Dental nurse Sally Cantwell and Dentist Jennifer Morecroft at Wedmore Health and wellbeing day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Members of Axe Valley Men's Shed at Wedmore Health and wellbeing day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Members of Axe Valley Men's Shed at Wedmore Health and wellbeing day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON