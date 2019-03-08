Wedmore hosts wellbeing day
PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 October 2019
Archant
Hundreds of people took part in fitness taster sessions and learnt first aid skills at Wedmore's first health and wellbeing day.
The event was sponsored by Axbridge and Wedmore Medical Practice and Wedmore Parish Council and more than 350 villagers and exhibitors attended it on Saturday.
Several sports and fitness clubs offered tasters of their activities and 48 organisations, including the gardening club and Isle of Wedmore Society, took part to enable people to find out about the range of groups on offer in the village.
Representatives from the medical practice, the pharmacy, the dentist and the village agent offered advice on how to improve health and wellbeing.
Dr Matthew Dolman said: "The day was a fantastic illustration of how much energy there is in the local community and the Axbridge and Wedmore Practice is going to connect with those people, clubs and organisations with our new health coaches."