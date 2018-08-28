Wedmore housing plan moves forward with headteacher’s fears addressed

Strongvox Homes will build 35 houses to the east of Wedmore First School. Picture: Google Archant

Plans to build 35 homes in Wedmore will move forward after concerns from villagers and a school headteacher were addressed.

Strongvox Homes’ application to build homes close to Wedmore First School in Blackford Road was approved by Sedgemoor District Council last week.

The application initally attracted criticism from villagers and the school’s headteacher Denise Mawdsley, who expressed concerns about the removal of a zebra crossing in Blackford Road.

Mrs Mawdsley feared the crossing’s removal would encourage reckless driving in the area, describing it as ‘a hugely important issue’.

Claire Faun, a spokesman for Sedgemoor District Council, said villagers’ concerns were taken into account.

She said: “Following the concerns raised by the school, the zebra crossing was re-introduced and forms part of the approved scheme.”