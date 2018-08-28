Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wedmore housing plan moves forward with headteacher’s fears addressed

PUBLISHED: 16:38 09 January 2019

Strongvox Homes will build 35 houses to the east of Wedmore First School. Picture: Google

Strongvox Homes will build 35 houses to the east of Wedmore First School. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to build 35 homes in Wedmore will move forward after concerns from villagers and a school headteacher were addressed.

Strongvox Homes’ application to build homes close to Wedmore First School in Blackford Road was approved by Sedgemoor District Council last week.

The application initally attracted criticism from villagers and the school’s headteacher Denise Mawdsley, who expressed concerns about the removal of a zebra crossing in Blackford Road.

Mrs Mawdsley feared the crossing’s removal would encourage reckless driving in the area, describing it as ‘a hugely important issue’.

Claire Faun, a spokesman for Sedgemoor District Council, said villagers’ concerns were taken into account.

She said: “Following the concerns raised by the school, the zebra crossing was re-introduced and forms part of the approved scheme.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Weston Mercury

McGregor desperate to find new centre-half – but time is fast running out

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

Busy start to new year sees Uphill Badminton Club serve up plenty of close contests

Uphill Junior Badminton Club youngsters face the camera

North Somerset village to host first beer festival

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to come to the village in a few months time. Picture: Neil Phillips

New Mendip Vale surgery plans approved by councillors

An update artist's impression of the surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice

Academy wins £50k grant to furnish multi-million-pound science block

Students and staff pictured outside the new science block at Churchill Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists