Audrey, 7, to cycle 100 miles to fight climate change

PUBLISHED: 16:10 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 31 July 2020

Audrey, 7, will cycle 100 miles to fight climate change. Picture: Wessex Learning Trust

Wessex Learning Trust

A seven-year-old girl will cycle 100 miles in two days to support the fight against climate change.

Audrey Newton will set off from her home in Blackford, cycling 160km to her grandparent’s house in Hereford next month for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The Wedmore student was inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg after buying one of her books and decided she wanted to join the cause.

Audrey has raised more than £1,300 for WWF, which will go towards protecting endangered species and habitats hit by climate change.

Audrey will cycle across the Strawberry Line and Severn Bridge, then over to Chepstow for an overnight stay, followed the next day by a hilly ascent to Hereford.

The Wessex Learning Trust congratulated Audrey for using her time and energy to do something ‘so incredible’.

To support Audrey, log on to www.gofundme.com/f/audrey039s-campaign-for-wwf-uk











