Audrey, 7, cycles 100miles to raise £2.5k for wildlife charity

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 September 2020

Audrey Newton, aged seven, has raised more than £2,400 for the World Wildlife Fund. Picture: Lucy Newton

Audrey Newton, aged seven, has raised more than £2,400 for the World Wildlife Fund. Picture: Lucy Newton

Lucy Newton

A seven-year-old has raised more than £2,500 after cycling 100 miles for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Audrey Newton, aged seven, has raised more than £2,400 for the World Wildlife Fund. Picture: Lucy NewtonAudrey Newton, aged seven, has raised more than £2,400 for the World Wildlife Fund. Picture: Lucy Newton

Audrey Newton set off from her home in Blackford, near Wedmore, on August 14, cycling 160km to arrive at her grandparents’ house in Hereford on August 15.

She was greeted to a fanfare of supporters who had put out bunting in her grandparents’ street as she arrived, they held flags while clapping and cheering as they saw her, which her parents say was ‘rather special’.

Audrey cycled 59 miles on day one, including 2,700ft of hills, crossing the Severn bridge, and, despite badly hurting her knee, carried on towards Chepstow castle.

Audrey Newton, aged seven, has raised more than £2,400 for the World Wildlife Fund. Picture: Lucy NewtonAudrey Newton, aged seven, has raised more than £2,400 for the World Wildlife Fund. Picture: Lucy Newton

On the final day, she cycled through the Wye Valley, Forest of Dean, Symonds Yat and to Goodrich Castle, moving on to Ross-on-Wye and then into Hereford.

Audrey has raised £2,527 for the charity so far, and her parents say they are ‘incredibly proud’ of her.

To donate to the cause, log on to https://uk.gofundme.com/f/audrey039s-campaign-for-wwf-uk

