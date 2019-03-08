Advanced search

Wedmore Real Ale Festival 'best one yet' says organiser

PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 September 2019

The Wedmore Real Ale Festival team

The Wedmore Real Ale Festival team

Archant

Organisers of The Wedmore Real Ale festival said to this year's event was the 'best yet' after three booze-filled days.

The festival which was held in Glebe Field at the end of September was attended by hundreds of people.

Attendees were presented with 72 different ales, 23 ciders and six craft ales which equals to five tonnes.

More than 5,000 pints and more than 200 bottles of wine and prosecco were drunk during the course of the weekend.

An organiser of the festival said: "Many thanks to all of our brilliant sponsors, prize donators and volunteers for their continued support and for working hard to  help us make the 2019 festival the best yet.

"Unlike previous festivals, this year's festival was held in a field and thankfully the sun shone down on us as everyone enjoyed the bigger, more social, open space.

"We look forward to seeing you all again next year."

Organisers say next year's ale festival will be running from September 18-20.

