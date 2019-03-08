Charities receive generous donation from Wedmore Real Ale Festival

Wedmore Real Ale Festival organisers have handed out £19,000 of their earnings to numerous local charities.

During a presentation night held at The Swan, in Cheddar Road, the organisations received cheques from the festival organisers.

The beneficiaries for this year included Children's Hospice South West, Somewhere House Somerset, Wedmore Playing Fields and Cheddar Valley Food Bank.

The festival has raised £205,221 for charity during their 19-year history, last year they raised £18,150.

James Turbitt, a committee member, said: "We've had some great feedback from the punters about the new set-up and this has been backed up by our record takings.

Local charities receiving cheque from the Wedmore Real Ale Festival Local charities receiving cheque from the Wedmore Real Ale Festival

"Deciding on where and how much to donate is a difficult decision and one the committee takes very seriously, as there are so many worthy causes, but giving out the cheques also makes all the hard work in running the festival more than worthwhile."