Advanced search

Charities receive generous donation from Wedmore Real Ale Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 October 2019

Wedmore Real Ale Festival display how much they have raised over the years

Wedmore Real Ale Festival display how much they have raised over the years

Archant

Wedmore Real Ale Festival organisers have handed out £19,000 of their earnings to numerous local charities.

Local charities receiving cheque from the Wedmore Real Ale FestivalLocal charities receiving cheque from the Wedmore Real Ale Festival

During a presentation night held at The Swan, in Cheddar Road, the organisations received cheques from the festival organisers.

The beneficiaries for this year included Children's Hospice South West, Somewhere House Somerset, Wedmore Playing Fields and Cheddar Valley Food Bank.

The festival has raised £205,221 for charity during their 19-year history, last year they raised £18,150.

James Turbitt, a committee member, said: "We've had some great feedback from the punters about the new set-up and this has been backed up by our record takings.

Local charities receiving cheque from the Wedmore Real Ale FestivalLocal charities receiving cheque from the Wedmore Real Ale Festival

"Deciding on where and how much to donate is a difficult decision and one the committee takes very seriously, as there are so many worthy causes, but giving out the cheques also makes all the hard work in running the festival more than worthwhile."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Pub demolition plans revived as developer launches Government appeal

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Roman and Bronze Age artefacts go on display

A drone shot of the excavation site in Yatton's North End. Picture: Wessex Archaeology

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Pub demolition plans revived as developer launches Government appeal

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Roman and Bronze Age artefacts go on display

A drone shot of the excavation site in Yatton's North End. Picture: Wessex Archaeology

Latest from the Weston Mercury

More medals for Weston Aerobic Gymnastics

Weston Aerobic Gynmastics Club with their medal haul in Fareham.

Worle Juniors get boost from Persimmon Homes

Worle Juniors under 12s with the cheque given to them by Persimmon Homes Severn Valley.

The Thinking Drinkers promise the audience five free drinks

The Thinking Drinkers bring their new show Heroes of Hooch to Bristol next month. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Vicar’s mission to set up surf churches around the world

Richard with is wife Regi and their three children who are setting up surf churches around the world.

SPORTING MEMORIES: Are you in these pictures of sport in Weston from 2001?

BelvedereVChHse3 ; Cricket Belvedere V Charterhouse Brian Hosey passes the ball to bowler Rob Statham. 5-5-01 H8-44-01-4 MA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists