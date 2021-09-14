News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Record numbers attend Wedmore Real Ale Festival

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 6:20 PM September 14, 2021   
Organisers enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival.

Organisers enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The belated 20th Wedmore Real Ale Festival was a 'great success’ after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic. 

Organisers laid out the biggest selection of drinks, with 89 different ales, six craft ales, 20 ciders and five wines for festival-goers to sample. 

Organisers enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival.

Organisers enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

During the weekend, more than 6,500 pints were poured, and 246 bottles of wine and prosecco were enjoyed. 

The event, which was held on the Glebe Field site, has been hailed as the ‘most popular festival yet’ with more than 2,000 people attending. 

ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival with ABBA Revival tribute.

ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival with ABBA Revival tribute. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Music was provided by the Bee Skas, Cross the River and the Kindred Mantawrays, before popular Revival ABBA tribute act took to the stage drawing a huge crowd and inspiring many to dress as the Swedish supergroup. 

People enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival.

People enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Alan Page, from Wedmore Real Ale Festival, said: “Many thanks to all of our brilliant sponsors, prize donators and volunteers for their continued support and for working hard to help us make the 2021 festival the best yet.” 

Next year’s event will take place on September 9-11.   

People enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival.

People enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton


Somerset News
Wedmore News

