Record numbers attend Wedmore Real Ale Festival
- Credit: Mark Atherton
The belated 20th Wedmore Real Ale Festival was a 'great success’ after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic.
Organisers laid out the biggest selection of drinks, with 89 different ales, six craft ales, 20 ciders and five wines for festival-goers to sample.
During the weekend, more than 6,500 pints were poured, and 246 bottles of wine and prosecco were enjoyed.
The event, which was held on the Glebe Field site, has been hailed as the ‘most popular festival yet’ with more than 2,000 people attending.
Music was provided by the Bee Skas, Cross the River and the Kindred Mantawrays, before popular Revival ABBA tribute act took to the stage drawing a huge crowd and inspiring many to dress as the Swedish supergroup.
Alan Page, from Wedmore Real Ale Festival, said: “Many thanks to all of our brilliant sponsors, prize donators and volunteers for their continued support and for working hard to help us make the 2021 festival the best yet.”
Next year’s event will take place on September 9-11.
Most Read
- 1 CCTV appeal after man seriously assaulted in Weston
- 2 Historic detached house near Weston town centre
- 3 Appeal to identify man after sexual assault
- 4 Blue plaque installed for famous actress
- 5 Attempted theft at Weston charity shop
- 6 Masked man caught spying on couple in North Somerset village
- 7 Two shops opening for first time next week
- 8 A micropub in Weston has reopened with new beers, gins and craft ales on offer
- 9 Crews rescue car from sea in Weston
- 10 Weston landlord hit with £15,000 fine