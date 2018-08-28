Advanced search

Street lights kicked over in ‘nuisance attack’ in Wedmore

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 January 2019

The car park in Worthington Close where street lights were vandalised. Picture: Google

Archant

Vandals have kicked over four street lights in Wedmore in a ‘nuisance attack’ which caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

The lights – which are shorter than average and mark the path between the public car park in Worthington Close and the village – were kicked over a few weeks ago, with vandals uprooting them from the ground.

After the incident took place, an electrician was called to the scene to inspect the street lights.

While the lights themselves were still found to be in working order, Wedmore Parish Council was left with a bill of £300 to refit them to the ground.

The electrician has used concrete to prevent further acts of vandalism.

The lights were installed earlier this year – on office workers’s request – to illuminate the path on their daily commute to work.

Rodney Pring, Wedmore parish council clerk, described the acts of vandalism as a ‘nuisance’.

