Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wedmore Young Farmers Club looking for areas to plant trees

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 June 2019

Wedmore YFC needs help to find areas which needs trees

Wedmore YFC needs help to find areas which needs trees

Archant

A young farmers club is appealing for help from the public to find areas to plant trees to improve the environment.

The Wedmore group was awarded 420 tree saplings by the Woodland Trust.

By planting the trees it hopes it will also attract more wildlife to the area.

The range of trees include oak, hawthorn, birch and hazel.

Jack Nicholls, aged 27, who has been a member of the group for 17 years, said: "It's our mission to plant more trees to fight against climate change.

"We decided it's time to take control into our own hands due to the decline of wildlife over the past few years.

"We also want to achieve something that's good for the community.

"People have been supportive and we have a few areas we are set to plant but we still need more places."

To help Jack, email yfcfreetree@gmail.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson visits Somerset to boost Conservative leadership campaign

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School in Highbridge. Picture: Weston Mercury

WATCH: Boris Johnson on Weston General Hospital and Brexit

Prime Minister hopeful Boris Johnson in Somerset this afternoon. Picture: Sam Frost

Wedmore Young Farmers Club looking for areas to plant trees

Wedmore YFC needs help to find areas which needs trees

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Congresbury Cricket’s 175th anniversary is such a huge celebration says Wilkins

Kath Wilkins in the fron row represting England U13s in 1988
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists