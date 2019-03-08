Wedmore Young Farmers Club looking for areas to plant trees

A young farmers club is appealing for help from the public to find areas to plant trees to improve the environment.

The Wedmore group was awarded 420 tree saplings by the Woodland Trust.

By planting the trees it hopes it will also attract more wildlife to the area.

The range of trees include oak, hawthorn, birch and hazel.

Jack Nicholls, aged 27, who has been a member of the group for 17 years, said: "It's our mission to plant more trees to fight against climate change.

"We decided it's time to take control into our own hands due to the decline of wildlife over the past few years.

"We also want to achieve something that's good for the community.

"People have been supportive and we have a few areas we are set to plant but we still need more places."

To help Jack, email yfcfreetree@gmail.com.