5 things to do this weekend: sport and sci-fi events

Stars of Time Film and Comic Con. Weston Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

It seems incredible to think the end of August is rapidly approaching, but already summer is quickly disappearing.

Everyone loves a bank holiday and there is plenty to enjoy this weekend in and around Weston.

* Some of the most beautiful cars to grace the road will be on show this weekend in Weston.

The classic car show was due to be held last weekend, but a dodgy weather forecast saw it postponed by organiser Keith Palmer.

However, some hard work behind the scenes has enabled it to be rearranged for this Saturday.

It will be held at Grove Park, off High Street, from 10am-5pm.

* Weston will return to the Optima Stadium this weekend as they continue their league campaign.

The Seagulls began their campaign with a home draw against Hendon before heading on the road.

Trips to Merthyr and Hayes yielded four points and Scott Bartlett's men will look forward to playing in front of a home crowd again on Saturday.

Their match against Poole Town will kick-off at 3pm.

* Sci-fi fans are in for a treat this weekend.

Weston's Tropicana will host The Stars Of Time Comic Con on Sunday and Monday, running from 10am-5.30pm.

Characters from top franchises, including Doctor Who and Star Wars, will be celebrated - and lucky attendees may get to spot a famous face or two.

Tickets, priced £4-18, are available at www.starsoftime.co.uk

* A 10-over Big Bash contest will be held in Uphill on Sunday.

The cricket club, in Bridgwater Road, will host games from 10am, before in the evening hosting live music. Food and drink will be available through the day.

Entry, after 6pm, will cost £2.

* Fingers crossed the weather holds this weekend for Weston Cricket Club's outdoor cinema event.

The club, in Devonshire Road, will showing The Greatest Showman at 7pm on Sunday evening.

Tickets, priced £6.95-13.95, are available at www.facebook.com/reapereventsuk