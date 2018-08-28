Five times Weston was really weird in 2018

Weston-super-Mare is often a weird and wonderful place, and to draw the curtain down on 2018 we have sifted through 12 months of wacky stories. Without further ado here are five of the most random things the Mercury covered this year.

1 – Neighbour’s beef with restaurant due to GARLIC smell

Duets has long been held in high esteem by diners since it opened more than three decades ago, but it has been rowing with a neighbour for just as long over various issues – the latest being the pong of cooking smells like garlic exuding from an extractor fan. He went to extreme lengths to let his feelings known.

2 – Nightclub ‘plans’ for TJ Hughes

North Somerset Council was forced to issue a scam warning after a social media storm brewed, claiming Weston’s vacant and decaying TJ Hughes building would be transformed into a ‘superclub’. Hundreds of tickets said to have been sold, a social media campaign gained huge traction and it was claimed ‘some of the biggest names’ were booked to perform. But did it materialise? No, obviously. The owner of the building told the Mercury he had ‘absolutely no knowledge’ of the Club Infinity claims.

3 – Man punches horse after England lose in World Cup

It is safe to say the nation as a whole was gutted as Mario Mandzukic dashed England’s dreams of a World Cup final berth in July, but one Weston man was so angry he took his frustrations out on a police horse named Quantock. The man was punished in court and later apologised.

4 – Burnham man and self-proclaimed ‘sausage sandwich inspector’ travels country to find Britain’s best butty can be found… in Burnham

Who – vegetarians aside – does not love a good ol’ sausage or bacon butty? One man however took his passion for breakfast to the next level, travelling far and wide to find the country’s best sausage sarnie. His quest took him to many cafés in far flung places, only to find the best bap of all was available in his hometown.

5 – Charity event descends into mass brawl

A white-collar boxing night raising cash for cancer charities was plunged into chaos after punches were thrown. The problem was the blows were exchanged in the 270-strong audience rather than in the ring. Police were called and people required hospital treatment. The hotel hosting the event was later fined thousands of pounds.