Independent business event to take over Sovereign Centre this weekend

Handbags and Home from Heidi Burton at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A group which supports local business is back this weekend with its first wellbeing event.

The Weston Collective, collaborating with Oxhouse fitness centre, will be in the Sovereign Centre on January 25-26.

There will be more than 20 traders on the day including Le Roux Chiropractic Weston, Kalma Baby Yoga and Dragonfly Complementary Therapy.

Workshops will be held on both days and a team of six Oxhouse members will 'battle it out over a five-hour workout.'

Each team will have to complete as many rounds as possible in five hours of 2,020m row, 20 burpees and 20 dumbell thrusters.

Weston Collective founder Jane Murch said: "There really is something for everyone.

"We also have Giulio's Italian cooking-up a mean plant-based Italian stew with crusty ciabatta bread."

For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/TheWsMCollective