Advanced search

Independent business event to take over Sovereign Centre this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 January 2020

Handbags and Home from Heidi Burton at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Handbags and Home from Heidi Burton at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A group which supports local business is back this weekend with its first wellbeing event.

The Weston Collective, collaborating with Oxhouse fitness centre, will be in the Sovereign Centre on January 25-26.

There will be more than 20 traders on the day including Le Roux Chiropractic Weston, Kalma Baby Yoga and Dragonfly Complementary Therapy.

Workshops will be held on both days and a team of six Oxhouse members will 'battle it out over a five-hour workout.'

Each team will have to complete as many rounds as possible in five hours of 2,020m row, 20 burpees and 20 dumbell thrusters.

Weston Collective founder Jane Murch said: "There really is something for everyone.

"We also have Giulio's Italian cooking-up a mean plant-based Italian stew with crusty ciabatta bread."

For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/TheWsMCollective

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 700 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 700 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Rees delighted with try reward

Weston's Sam Rees tries to skip past the Exeter University defence.

Hornets secure back-to-back wins with derby delight over Weston in second-team clash

Hornets 2nds V Weston 2nd XV. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston men throw away two-goal lead in Marlborough loss

Weston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Ryan Cullen seals a return to DragonSpeed in hunt for more ELMS success

Ryan Cullen returns to DragonSpeed after last years successful Rolex 24.

Rugby: Winscombe seal vital win over Bristol Saracens

Bryn Turner scores Winscombe's opening try (pic John Podpadec)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists