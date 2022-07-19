Spiritual event to fundraise for well-being pods at Weston Hospital

A spiritual charity event will fundraise to help patients and staff to 'improve their mental health' at Weston Hospital.

A Well-being Festival will take place in Weston at The Royal Hotel later this month, and will feature meditation, tarot readings, holistic therapy and spirit art amongst others.

Organised by veteran charity fundraiser Elsie Poynton, the event will use 100 per cent of the proceeds to purchase two well-being pods for people at the hospital.

The pods give those who need time to relax an opportunity 'to get away from the hectic world and be at one with yourself'. It's a fast growing movement which seeks to improve mental health.

Previous community fundraisers for Weston Hospital. - Credit: Supplied

It has already been introduced in many workplaces, universities and schools across the country.

Described as a 'haven of tranquillity,' the pods give people time to relax, which is an important part of staying mentally fit.

Elsie, aged 82, is a practising medium and has spent much of her life fundraising for the local community.

In the past she has raised £1,750 for Weston Hospicecare, and helped to purchase and observation machine, bariatric chair and pressure cushions for Weston's hospital.

She has also used her charity efforts to purchase an ECG machine for the intensive care unit, and gave away 3,000 well-being bags to NHS staff during the Covid pandemic.

Elsie said: "Just 20 minutes in the pod is all that's needed to get away from the world. Anxiety and depression are on the rise and so many people in Weston are tragically taking their own lives.

"I'm no stranger to helping out in our community and I thought it would be a great idea to not only help people who visit the event, but for it to all be for a good cause."

Well-being festival poster. - Credit: Supplied

Before Elsie became a medium, she trained as a nurse at the former Weston Hospital.

"I'm a community-oriented person and helping people is so close to my heart," she said.

"We all have so much to be grateful for, and we all have to stay positive about our home town.

"I'd like to thank The Royal Hotel for being so amazing to me for helping to host this amazing event free of charge."

The event will take place on July 31 from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are priced at £10 on the door.