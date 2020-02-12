Advanced search

MP visits 'impressive' mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 February 2020

Wells MP James Heappey is impressed with mental healthy charity In Charleys Memory.Picture: James Heappey

Wells MP James Heappey is impressed with mental healthy charity In Charleys Memory.Picture: James Heappey

James Heappey

Wells MP James Heappey has praised the work of a mental health charity in the area.

Heappey visited Highbridge charity In Charley's Memory to mark the progress made in the five years it has been running in the district.

The charity was set up in memory of teenager Charley Marks, who took his own life when he was 18 years old. Charley had been a student at The King Alfred School, an Academy.

Heappey said: "I am so proud to have an organisation like In Charley's Memory in my constituency. I know the charity helps so many people in Somerset, and I am pleased the community have come together to help its fundraising efforts.

"I have raised its lack of funding with Somerset CCG and look forward to hearing back about this soon."

Operations manager at In Charley's Memory, Dawn Carey, said: "It was lovely to have James back at the charity and to share how it has grown in the area."

