Re-elected Wells MP James Heappey voices plans for future after Brexit

Re-elected MP for Wells, James Heappey, speaking in parliament.Picture: Sheridan Robins Archant

Re-elected MP for Wells, James Heappey, has spoken about a 'fantastic' result for the Conservatives after the party's landslide win at last night's General Election.

Mr Heappey says it is 'fantastic' for the party to gain a majority Government after 'weeks of persuading people' about what the Conservatives' believe is 'best for the country'.

Mr Heappey was voted for by 33,336 people, giving him 54 per cent of the vote and the turnout was at a record 73.51 per cent.

Speaking last night, re-elected Wells MP, James Heappey, said: "It's amazing, it has been a heck of a campaign.

"That is the consequence of week after week of persuading people of what we think is best for the country and it's fantastic to see that this has been rewarded with an increased majority."

Tessa Munt, who was the MP for the Liberal Democrats from 2010-15, achieved 23,345 votes.

Labour's Kama McKenzie finished third with 4,304.

Independent candidate Dave Dobbs and the Motherworld Party's Susie Quartermass achieved 373 and 270 votes respectively.

Mr Heappey continued: "This country has been stuck for the past two years going round and round in circles on Brexit and there are things in Burnham and Highbridge that we need to get sorted.

"There are vacancies for clinicians in the memorial hospital and in our GP practices that we need the Government to focus on fixing.

"There are a growing number of people living in our towns that have dementia, so we need a mental health service that is going to be able to support them.

"We have Somerset's fast improving school in Highbridge, which is amazing, but we also need to make sure that we've got money for technical and vocational training in our schools and colleges, so that's a challenge too.

"We need to sort out broadband, mobile phone signal, sort out some of our roads. These are all big, big challenges and with Brexit done we can start to deliver those things.

"I think people in Burnham and Highbridge should be as excited as I am about this."

The Conservatives held on to all their seats in Somerset, including in Weston and West Somerset.