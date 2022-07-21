Nailsea school bids farewell to 'wonderful' teacher

A much-loved teacher will bring an end to a 43-year career in education as classrooms break up for the summer holidays this week (July 21).

Wendy Akers has spent 26 years at the Whiteoak Academies of Hannah More Infants and Grove Juniors, in Nailsea.

Prior to this, the teacher spent 16 years at St Martin's, in Worle.

Miss Akers joined the Whiteoak Academies in 1996. - Credit: Google

Miss Akers took the position of deputy head at Grove Junior School in 1996 before deciding that the classroom was where her heart belonged so most of her time there has been spent teaching.

Whiteoak Academies has said: "Everyone at the Whiteoak Academies would like to wish Miss Akers a retirement full of laughter and adventure and would like to thank her for the enormous contribution she has made to the school family.

"Our school motto is planting dreams, nurturing hearts and growing minds and Wendy has done just that for so many children over the course of her career.

"Wendy has always been so passionate about the children and believes that we should endeavour to set them up for the best life possible.

"She is a genuinely wonderful person. We will miss her stories that leave us hanging on her every word."

Wendy paid tribute to all the colleagues and pupils she has met throughout her time in teaching.

Miss Akers said: "To all those who have walked with me on my journey so far, thank you.

"You have made my life richer and together we have created some unforgettable memories.

"'I have been so fortunate to have chosen a career that has been, for me, the best job in the world.

"Children shape the future and I have had the privilege to work with them. Each child I have taught has been a fabulous gem - an absolute treasure.

"The children have impacted my life tremendously. I learn from them, laugh with them and know that each one has an incredible ability to thrive and prosper. I wish them all the very best for their futures."



