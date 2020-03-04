Advanced search

Weston Lions welcome first women members

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 March 2020

Leslie Cumming, Kate Bach, President Bob Jones, Tracey Garrett and John Holland.Picture: Weston Lions

Leslie Cumming, Kate Bach, President Bob Jones, Tracey Garrett and John Holland.Picture: Weston Lions

Weston Lions

Weston Lions has ended its 50-year men's club history by welcoming its first women members.

Kate Bach and Tracey Garrett joined the group, which celebrates finishing its 53-year history as a men's-only club.

As many as 10 new members have joined the group this year, which is due to host a Children's Hospice South West fundraiser and sponsored walk this spring.

Five next-generation members have joined, as well as four more people, including two women, who are in the process of gaining their full membership to the club.

Managing director Kate Bach said: "Weston Lions do so much for the community, I think it's more than people realise, and we are trying to encourage younger people to get involved and make a difference.

"Being a Lion is so fulfilling, and people work alongside a great team of mentors and can have fun at the same time."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England

PICTURES: Nursery which was struck by lightning last year reopens after rebuild

The Mayor and Mayoress of Weston-super-Mare Cllr Mark Canniford and Mrs Estelle Canniford helping Mickey Mouse and owners Tara Maher and Sam Filer reopen the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

Worle Community School Academy saluted for recovery - but it must improve further, say Ofsted

Principal Jacqui Scott( far right), with vice principal Adam Griffin and students. Picture: Skyla Hatcher

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England

PICTURES: Nursery which was struck by lightning last year reopens after rebuild

The Mayor and Mayoress of Weston-super-Mare Cllr Mark Canniford and Mrs Estelle Canniford helping Mickey Mouse and owners Tara Maher and Sam Filer reopen the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

Worle Community School Academy saluted for recovery - but it must improve further, say Ofsted

Principal Jacqui Scott( far right), with vice principal Adam Griffin and students. Picture: Skyla Hatcher

Latest from the Weston Mercury

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Gallery: Weston’s Club Tabu features in TV and film out this week

Simon Bird as Nathan Wild and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Worle Community School Academy saluted for recovery - but it must improve further, say Ofsted

Principal Jacqui Scott( far right), with vice principal Adam Griffin and students. Picture: Skyla Hatcher

Weston Lions welcome first women members

Leslie Cumming, Kate Bach, President Bob Jones, Tracey Garrett and John Holland.Picture: Weston Lions

Crowds flock to Weston Collective food festival

Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. Kevin Gover offering fearless flavour from the Wiltshire Chilli Farm. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24