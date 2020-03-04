Weston Lions welcome first women members

Leslie Cumming, Kate Bach, President Bob Jones, Tracey Garrett and John Holland.Picture: Weston Lions Weston Lions

Weston Lions has ended its 50-year men's club history by welcoming its first women members.

Kate Bach and Tracey Garrett joined the group, which celebrates finishing its 53-year history as a men's-only club.

As many as 10 new members have joined the group this year, which is due to host a Children's Hospice South West fundraiser and sponsored walk this spring.

Five next-generation members have joined, as well as four more people, including two women, who are in the process of gaining their full membership to the club.

Managing director Kate Bach said: "Weston Lions do so much for the community, I think it's more than people realise, and we are trying to encourage younger people to get involved and make a difference.

"Being a Lion is so fulfilling, and people work alongside a great team of mentors and can have fun at the same time."