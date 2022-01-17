News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Fire crews tackle chimney blaze

person

Paul Jones

Published: 7:45 AM January 17, 2022
NDG-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BASE

Two crews were sent to the property in West Huntspill - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were sent to a Somerset property after the occupier reported their chimney was on fire.

A crew From Burnham was sent to West Huntspill after the report at just before 8.25pm on Friday (January 14).

"Once on scene crews requested additional crew so a second appliance was sent, also from Burnham on Sea," said a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

"Crews confirmed one chimney well alight and got to work from the hearth in an attempt to extinguish the fire." 

Firefighters remained on scene for a time to monitor the chimney temperature to ensure the fire was completely out.

Burnham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Licensees Rebecca and Frank Sprackman.

Food and Drink

Weston pub set for £190k revamp

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Avon and Somerset Police

Police seize up to £500k worth of cannabis at Weston property

Carrington Walker

person
Plans for Weston Hospicecare superstore revealed

Weston charity unveils plan for town superstore - featuring...

Paul Jones

person
Redevelopment plans for Weston-super-Mare Rugby Club

Major plans for Weston Rugby Club ground revealed - including 182 homes...

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon