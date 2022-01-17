Fire crews tackle chimney blaze

Two crews were sent to the property in West Huntspill - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were sent to a Somerset property after the occupier reported their chimney was on fire.

A crew From Burnham was sent to West Huntspill after the report at just before 8.25pm on Friday (January 14).

"Once on scene crews requested additional crew so a second appliance was sent, also from Burnham on Sea," said a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

"Crews confirmed one chimney well alight and got to work from the hearth in an attempt to extinguish the fire."

Firefighters remained on scene for a time to monitor the chimney temperature to ensure the fire was completely out.