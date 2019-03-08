Advanced search

Players to put on hilarious show

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 April 2019

The West Huntspill Players will perform A Bunch Of Amateurs.

An award-winning drama group will stage its new show next week.

The West Huntspill Players will present A Bunch Of Amateurs at the Balliol Hall.

Jefferson Steel, an American movie star, arrives at Heathrow and is expecting to play the role of King Lear at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

But when he realises he is not in London at all and is instead in an entirely different part of the country.

Audiences can find out what happens next when the show opens on Wednesday.

The comical play will have people bending over in fits of laughter in what is sure to be a hit with audiences.

Director June Jenkins said: “We do hope you enjoy your evening and laugh as much as we have during rehearsals.”

It will be at the hall, in Church Road, until April 27 at 7.45pm each night.

Tickets, priced £7, are available for the Wednesday and April 25 shows and can be purchased on 01278 785651.

