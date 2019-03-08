Orchestra to perform in Yatton church

West Mendip Orchestra Contributed

A Somerset orchestra will play the melodic tunes of some of history’s greatest composers next week.

The West Mendip Orchestra will take over Yatton’s St Mary’s Church for an evening of music and merriment.

The group has teamed up with the Yatton Music Society for the event to perform music from some of the world’s best-ever composers, including Mozart.

They will perform the great flue concerto in G with the support of soloist Eliza Woodward as well as Dvorak’s Symphony Number 6.

The evening will also include covers of Weber’s Der Freischutz Overture and many more popular classical notes.

The orchestra and soloists will be performing at the church, in Church Road, on March 30 at 7.45pm.

Tickets, priced £4-10, are available to buy from the church office, online at www.west-mendip-orchestra.org.uk or on the door.