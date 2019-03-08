Councillors set to approve plans to build 125 homes near Worle

Councillors will decide whether amended plans to build more than 120 homes on the outskirts of Worle will go ahead today (Wednesday).

Bloor Homes applied to North Somerset Council to build 125 homes in the former Westacres Caravan Park site in West Wick in April.

North Somerset councillors called for a number of changes to the application when they visited the site, in Wolvershill Road, last month and Bloor Homes submitted a revised scheme on September 4.

Homeowners should have until September 23 to comment, but the amended plans will come before the council's planning and regulatory committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The 4.5-hectare site features hard-standing pitches and a number of dilapidated buildings.

If Bloor Homes' plans are approved, 30 per cent of the homes will be affordable.

The developer said: "The proposed development would provide a range of high-quality housing enabling the council to meet the local need.

"The green infrastructure will deliver an open space and landscaped areas that are accessible to the wider community.

"The proposed development represents a sensible proposition in an established and sustainable location."

The site is at risk of flooding but the plans have satisfied the Environment Agency.

The application was met with 38 objections, prompting Weston town councillors to call for it to be considered by North Somerset.

People raised issues including access to neighbouring St Anne's Primary School, a loss of green space and inadequate access.

Recommending approval, planning officers said the site has been allocated for housing since 2007 and the homes would 'create a good quality living environment for residents while protecting biodiversity and the living conditions of neighbours'.

They added: "Following the committee site inspection, the developers have agreed to provide financial contributions to fund the construction of cycle path links by the council to public rights of way at the north and south, and fund the addition of double yellow lines in Wolvershill Road and the neighbourhood to prevent on street parking."

