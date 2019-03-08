Advanced search

Councillors set to approve plans to build 125 homes near Worle

PUBLISHED: 06:55 18 September 2019

The councils planning and regulatory committee will meet at Weston town hall on Wednesday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The councils planning and regulatory committee will meet at Weston town hall on Wednesday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Councillors will decide whether amended plans to build more than 120 homes on the outskirts of Worle will go ahead today (Wednesday).

Bloor Homes has applied to build 125 homes on the Westacres Caravan Park site. Picture: GoogleBloor Homes has applied to build 125 homes on the Westacres Caravan Park site. Picture: Google

Bloor Homes applied to North Somerset Council to build 125 homes in the former Westacres Caravan Park site in West Wick in April.

North Somerset councillors called for a number of changes to the application when they visited the site, in Wolvershill Road, last month and Bloor Homes submitted a revised scheme on September 4.

Homeowners should have until September 23 to comment, but the amended plans will come before the council's planning and regulatory committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The 4.5-hectare site features hard-standing pitches and a number of dilapidated buildings.

If Bloor Homes' plans are approved, 30 per cent of the homes will be affordable.

The developer said: "The proposed development would provide a range of high-quality housing enabling the council to meet the local need.

"The green infrastructure will deliver an open space and landscaped areas that are accessible to the wider community.

"The proposed development represents a sensible proposition in an established and sustainable location."

The site is at risk of flooding but the plans have satisfied the Environment Agency.

The application was met with 38 objections, prompting Weston town councillors to call for it to be considered by North Somerset.

People raised issues including access to neighbouring St Anne's Primary School, a loss of green space and inadequate access.

Recommending approval, planning officers said the site has been allocated for housing since 2007 and the homes would 'create a good quality living environment for residents while protecting biodiversity and the living conditions of neighbours'.

They added: "Following the committee site inspection, the developers have agreed to provide financial contributions to fund the construction of cycle path links by the council to public rights of way at the north and south, and fund the addition of double yellow lines in Wolvershill Road and the neighbourhood to prevent on street parking."

For reaction, pick up a copy of next week's Mercury.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

Pedestrian killed in collision with car

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

Traffic delays due to road closure on A38 into Weston

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

Pedestrian killed in collision with car

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

Traffic delays due to road closure on A38 into Weston

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston and Salisbury share points in six-goal thriller

Weston drew 3-3 with Salisbury.

LIVE: Weston vs Salisbury updates and reaction

Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Councillors set to approve plans to build 125 homes near Worle

The councils planning and regulatory committee will meet at Weston town hall on Wednesday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cricket: Abbott on cloud nine as Somerset hopes hit

Hampshire's Kyle Abbott celebrates a wicket
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists