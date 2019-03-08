Advanced search

Could 125 homes be built near Worle?

PUBLISHED: 12:03 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 17 April 2019

Bloor Homes has applied to build 125 homes on the Westacres Caravan Park site. Picture: Google

Archant

More than 120 homes could be built on the outskirts of Worle.

Bloor Homes has applied to North Somerset Council to build 125 homes in the Westacres Caravan Park site in West Wick.

The site, in Wolvershill Road, is used as a touring caravan park throughout the year.

Storage area and office buildings will be demolished and replaced with two, three and four bedroom houses, alongside car parking and garages, an internal access road and footpaths.

Around 37 properties will fall under the affordable housing banner.

The council's planning portal has received 28 objections to date, with people raising issues including access to neighbouring St Anne's Primary School and a loss of green space.

The caravan park provides foraging and commuting habitat for a range of bat species, with activity mostly concentrated in the northern part of the site.

