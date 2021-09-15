North Somerset mortgage firm named UK's number one broker for outstanding customer outcomes
- Credit: Purplex Marketing
A mortgage broker in North Somerset has been named the best in the country for a second year running.
Key Solutions, which is based in West Wick but covers the whole of the UK, prides itself on delivering for customers.
The broker won outstanding customer outcomes at the legal and general business quality awards for the second year running – beating 75 firms of all sizes from across the UK to the prize.
Anna Pepler, the company’s partnerships director, said: “We have been helping homeowners get the outcomes they want for more than 25 years thanks to the knowledge and skills of our hugely experienced team.
"To be recognised again at the legal and general business quality awards is a fantastic achievement.
“No customer should ever lose money working with us and there will be no catches or loopholes, just complete peace of mind.
"We take the view that if a customer is not happy with our service delivery it’s our fault, not theirs, and we will make it right.”
