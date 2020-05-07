Advanced search

Westhaven to expand age range for special needs pupils from September

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 May 2020

The age range of Westhaven School will expand. Picture: Mark Atherton

The age range of Westhaven School will expand. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A special school in Uphill is set to expand its provision.

North Somerset Council’s executive approved the expansion in age range of Westhaven School from ages four to 16 to pupils aged four to 19.

The changes will be in effect from September 1.

At its meeting on April 29, the executive also approved an intake of up to 10 pupils across the school’s post-16 provision across the years 12 and 13 cohorts.

The school will increase its overall capacity from 138 places to 156 places following a review of the use of space on the site.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, the executive member whose portfolio includes education, said: “For most pupils it is appropriate they leave Westhaven at age 16 to access further education.

“But for a small number of some five pupils each year, it would be beneficial if they could continue to access years 12 and 13 studies at Westhaven School to embed life skills further.

“They would then be better prepared to be more resilient adults before moving onto the further education sector, into apprenticeships, or when gaining employment. I’m very pleased that we’ve made this decision meaning the school can care for some of our children with the most complex of needs.”

There is a projected increase in demand for special school places for pupils with complex learning difficulties due to demographic growth and an increase in the numbers of pupils with these learning characteristics.

Westhaven, in Ellesmere Road, offers places to pupils from across the area aged four to 16 who experience complex barriers to learning for a range of reasons.

A typical student at Westhaven will be working at level one and above, will be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), may be hyper-sensitive, may suffer from school phobia, have a hearing or sight loss, have moderate learning difficulties or a complex multi-diagnosis.

No new building will be needed to accommodate the post-16 provision but there will be some funding available to turn the current life skills room into a sixth form learning space, using funds provided by the special provisions fund – a government grant intended to enhance or provide new places for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston chairman Land looking ever forwards during current pandemic

Peter Land has held the role of Weston Chairman for one season.

Westhaven to expand age range for special needs pupils from September

The age range of Westhaven School will expand. Picture: Mark Atherton

How to enter celebrity-judged art festival founded by Yatton TV singer

Judges from Unlock Your Talent festival

This is Your Victory: Weston celebrates VE Day

Revellers cling to a van during VE Day celebrations in 1945. Picture: North Somerset Council

Somerset players have contracts for The Hundred terminated

Somerset prospect Tom Banton hits four runs against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24