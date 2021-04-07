Weston micropub closes permanently due to coronavirus pandemic
- Credit: Archant
A Weston micropub has closed permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cat and Badger Ale House, in Boulevard, opened in April 2019 in a former estate agent unit.
The micropub was popular among Campaign of Real Ale Weston branch members before lockdown.
It was the second micropub to open in the town a few months after the Black Cat began pulling pints in High Street.
During lockdown, it briefly ran a delivery service and during August set up hand washing and sanitiser stations, a different table layout inside for social distancing and more outside tables and chairs.
A pub spokesman told the Mercury: "Covid rendered the business unviable - in the last 12 months, Somerset pubs have experienced eight months of closure and are still another month and a half away from being able to reopen indoors.
"It’s very sad but Covid has affected millions of people in a thousand different ways. We sincerely hope that the majority of pubs survive."
