Weston micropub closes permanently due to coronavirus pandemic

Henry Woodsford

Published: 6:44 AM April 7, 2021   
Cat and Badger frontage. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A Weston micropub has closed permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cat and Badger Ale House, in Boulevard, opened in April 2019 in a former estate agent unit.

The micropub was popular among Campaign of Real Ale Weston branch members before lockdown.

It was the second micropub to open in the town a few months after the Black Cat began pulling pints in High Street.

During lockdown, it briefly ran a delivery service and during August set up hand washing and sanitiser stations, a different table layout inside for social distancing and more outside tables and chairs.

A pub spokesman told the Mercury: "Covid rendered the business unviable - in the last 12 months, Somerset pubs have experienced eight months of closure and are still another month and a half away from being able to reopen indoors.

"It’s very sad but Covid has affected millions of people in a thousand different ways. We sincerely hope that the majority of pubs survive."

