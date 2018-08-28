Councillors believe no 24/7 A&E would be ‘concerning’
PUBLISHED: 06:55 11 February 2019
Plans to not reopen Weston’s A&E department have been criticised by North Somerset councillors.
Health bosses prefer a medically-led service which would operate from 8am-10pm seven days per week.
Labour leader Richard Tucker said: “It’s an ongoing issue, for a town this size to not have 24/7 A&E is very concerning.
“This highlights the impact of Government cuts, budget issues and recruitment problems.”
Liberal Democrats leader Mike Bell said: “People have been betrayed, before the last general election we were told there were no plans to close A&E, this was false.
“We were promised the overnight closure was temporary and our views and the opinion of health professionals would be listened to, but nothing has changed.”
Cllr Roz Willis, chairman of the council’s health panel, revealed councillors have faced ‘cyber-bullying’ amid confusion over the authority’s role in the plan.
She said: “I would like to make it very clear it is not this council’s decision to close or open A&E at the hospital – it is the CCG’s.
“We’ve received a huge amount of engagement. We won’t accept a downgrade of the hospital.”
Leader Nigel Ashton added: “Last month we wrote to the Health Secretary to say we didn’t support the proposals.”
