Gymnastics club needs £1k for defibrillator
PUBLISHED: 17:03 27 June 2019
Archant
A gymnastics club is looking for funding to help it install life-saving equipment.
Weston Aerobic Gymnastics Club, in Langford Road, hopes to raise £1,000 to help fund a defibrillator at the gym.
The defibrillator, an essential piece of equipment in a cardiac emergency, will be installed on the outside of the building, to make it available to the community.
The club has a record of excellence, winning medals at regional, national and international championships.
Debbie Saunders, club manager and head coach, said: "The club is already raising money through our Saturday Kitchen, which is run by our parent volunteers.
"However, we are still a long way off from raising enough money to buy the defibrillator, which is why we've set up the GoFundMe page."
To donate money, click here.