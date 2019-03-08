Advanced search

Gymnastics club needs £1k for defibrillator

PUBLISHED: 17:03 27 June 2019

Weston Aerobic Gymnastic Club needs £1,000 to install a defibrillator. Picture: Jo Belbin

Weston Aerobic Gymnastic Club needs £1,000 to install a defibrillator. Picture: Jo Belbin

Archant

A gymnastics club is looking for funding to help it install life-saving equipment.

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics Club, in Langford Road, hopes to raise £1,000 to help fund a defibrillator at the gym.

The defibrillator, an essential piece of equipment in a cardiac emergency, will be installed on the outside of the building, to make it available to the community.

The club has a record of excellence, winning medals at regional, national and international championships.

Debbie Saunders, club manager and head coach, said: "The club is already raising money through our Saturday Kitchen, which is run by our parent volunteers.

"However, we are still a long way off from raising enough money to buy the defibrillator, which is why we've set up the GoFundMe page."

To donate money, click here.

