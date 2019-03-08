Video

VIDEO: Sun shines on first day of Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Chinook at Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019. Archant

Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019 started today (Saturday), which saw thousands of people take to the town's seafront to watch some of the best aerial displays in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Balloons On The Beach. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning Balloons On The Beach. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning

The event was started wit a parade down the promenade led by HM Royal Marines Band, Plymouth.

People crowded on the beach to watch displays by the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalker, Chinook and Rich Goodwin's Muscle Biplane.

Here is a video of the first day's action, click here for the weekend's full schedule.