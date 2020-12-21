Weston Air Festival scheduled for next summer

Published: 4:00 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 6:56 AM December 22, 2020

Weston Air Festival will take to the skies again next summer.

The hugely popular two-day festival has become a staple in the British airshow calendar but was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent years the festival has played host to some of the world’s most esteemed display teams from the world famous Red Arrows to the Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member for tourism and leisure, is keen to use the event as a way to showcase Weston to the rest of the world.

He said: "It is absolutely wonderful to be able to put a date on the Weston Air Festival, next year.

"After having to miss out in 2020 because of the coronavirus, I think we are all ready to enjoy summer on the beach and get together with two amazing days of air show entertainment, in the sky and on the ground.

"This is a flagship event for the calendar and a great chance to showcase Weston to the world.”

The town's air festival also hosts many of the most accomplished civilian display teams such as Team Raven and The Blades who perform for the crowds.

In 2019, Weston Air Festival featured displays from the Red Arrows, Battle of Britain Memorial Display and Chinook amongst others and was attended by 200,000 people.





As with all 2021 events, organisers are planning in accordance with the latest government advice relating to Covid-19 and will be responsive to any restrictions which will apply in June, to ensure the event is both safe and enjoyable.





More information regarding the show programming, including air displays and ground entertainment will be available in the coming months via @westonairfestival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The event is scheduled to take place on June 19 and 20, next year.



