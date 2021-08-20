Weston Air Festival to return in 2022, organisers confirm

Published: 3:16 PM August 20, 2021

The Team Raven at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box - Credit: paulbox@framedogs.com

Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Day celebrations will return to the town's seafront and Beach Lawns next summer.

Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend in 2019. Picture: Paul Box - Credit: paulbox@framedogs.com

North Somerset Council is ‘delighted’ to announce the news after the event has seen a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

The two-day festival, which will also include Armed Forces Day celebrations as well as dazzling air displays, will take place across the weekend of June 25-26 next year.

Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend in 2019. - Credit: Archant

In 2019, when Weston Air Festival last took place, the event featured displays from the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Display, among others, which attracted around 200,000 people across the two-day celebrations.

Rich Goodwin and the Muscle Bi-Plane at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend in 2019. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box - Credit: paulbox@framedogs.com

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for placemaking and economy at North Somerset Council, said: "There is no doubt that before the pandemic, Weston Air Festival had become one of the South West region’s flagship events and of huge importance to the local economy.

North Somerset Councillor Mark Canniford. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"I am thrilled that we are able to bring such a brilliant spectacle back to Weston seafront and beach lawns again next year for both local and national audiences to enjoy."

The 2022 Weston Air Festival will again be managed on the council's behalf by Richmond Event Management (REM).

The Team Raven at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend in 2019. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box - Credit: paulbox@framedogs.com

Ben Hardy, managing director at REM, said: “We were originally contracted in 2018 to deliver Weston Air Festival and develop the offer as part of the council’s placemaking and destination marketing plans.

“We deliver large-scale, major public events for local authorities across the UK and, while we enjoy every single one of them, it’s really nice for us to deliver something on our home turf.”