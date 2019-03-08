Advanced search

Red Arrows Weston Air Festival display cancelled due to bad weather

PUBLISHED: 15:13 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 23 June 2019

The RAF Red Arrows display was cut short due to poor weather. Picture: Christopher Field.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

One of the world's premier aerobatic display teams has cut short its display at Weston Air Festival this afternoon (Sunday) due to bad weather.

https://twitter.com/WestonAirFest/status/1142787000174555136

The RAF Red Arrows were forced to stop their performance early due to the weather.

The team flew into Weston from Cardiff this morning with its distinctive red Hawk fast-jets due to wow the thousands of spectators who descended onto the seafront.

Event organisers have said air displays will 'continue as much as possible' this afternoon, with the Chinook set to take to the skies.

VIDEO: Sun shines on first day of Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend.

The Armed Forces Village, based on the Beach Lawns off Marine Parade, remains open until 6pm.

A Weston Air Festival spokesman said: "Unfortunately the RAF Red Arrows have had to curtail their display.

"It was incredible to welcome them to Weston and to see their short display.

"The air display programme will continue as much as possible throughout the afternoon and the event village is full swing with delicious food and exciting activities."

VIDEO: Hot air balloons open Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019.

