Weston Airshow to return in June - with the Red Arrows

The Red Arrows over the Grand Pier. PICTURE: Jon Kent. - Credit: Bristol News and Media

Weston Air Festival will finally return to the skies this summer after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The Red Arrows are also set to make a come back, headlining the weekend show.

The hugely popular two-day airshow will take place for Armed Forces Weekend on June 25 to 26, and expects to bring around 200,000 visitors to Weston.

The event, in June, will be the first time people would have seen the RAF acrobatics fly over the skies of Weston since 2019 due to restrictions on large groups of people.

Back for another year is also the famous Battle of Britain Memorial Flight too, complete with the Hawker Hurricane, Lancaster Bomber and Supermarine Spitfire.

These historic aircraft are now few and far between despite being produced in their thousands during World War Two.

The infamous trio of planes will be a rare treat to watch as only two functioning Lancaster's survive in the entire world, and there's only 12 remaining airworthy Hurricane's too.

Across the free weekend, the flying festival will deliver a range of modern and vintage aircraft taking to the skies for air acrobatics and professional daredevil entertainment.

The Red Arrows. - Credit: Weston Air Festival

In 2019, visitors got the chance to hear the sonic boom of a modern Typhoon fighter jet roar past the Somerset coast, to old biplanes form fantastic stunts at low altitude.

Also on offer will be a fairground, food stalls, children's entertainment and trade stands across Beach Lawns and the seafront.

All providing a much-needed boost to Weston's local economy after the effects of the pandemic.

There will also be an event village for people to get a chance to meet pilots and the air display team too.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for placemaking and economy, Cllr Mark Canniford, said: "The Weston Air Festival is a fantastic crowd-puller and a great advert for the area.

"Months of planning go into an event of this size and we’re thrilled to be hosting it in Weston once again.

"With such an impressive entertainment programme and tons of activities stretching across Beach Lawns, this family-friendly festival will bring spectacular air displays and flights to Weston Bay, as well as some good old fashioned seaside fun."