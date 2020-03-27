Advanced search

Weston air show cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:05 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 27 March 2020

Great weekend for the airshow. Picture: Aideen Higgins

Great weekend for the airshow. Picture: Aideen Higgins

This year’s Weston Air Festival has been cancelled due to the corinavirus pandemic.

The annual event which was scheduled to take place from June 27-28 sees thousands of people descend on the town for a weekend of aerial displays.

Last year’s spectacle, which featured displays from the Red Arrows as well as a Battle of Britain memorial display and Chinook flypast, was attended by more than 200,000 people.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: “Following recent events and in line with Government guidance, it is with great regret that Weston Air Festival, which was set to take place on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 June, has been cancelled.”

Councillor Caritas Charles, executive member for tourism services at North Somerset Council, said: “Weston Air Festival is a brilliant annual feature on the South West event calendar and we love bringing the spectacle to the seafront and Beach Lawns for both local and national audiences.

“At this time, it is crucial that we follow all government and medical authority guidance, so it is with regret that we are cancelling the event.

“Although it is a very difficult decision, our priority is to protect both air festival visitors as well as the local residents of Weston-super-Mare.

“As one of the region’s flagship events it is of huge importance and we would like to extend our thanks to our flying teams, suppliers, organising teams and visitors for their support for the event.”

The event is scheduled to return in 2021.

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Homebase to remain open during coronavirus lockdown

Homebase was due to close in December but the owner renewed the building's lease. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

