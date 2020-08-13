Which ale houses are open in Weston town centre again?

Customers and staff at The Black Cat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Ale houses in Weston town centre have begun to open their doors once again.

The Black Cat Micropub will be operating a table service only, and keeping the bar a no-go area.

Spaces are limited and drinkers must sign in at the coronavirus check point and scan the QR code on the door.

Hand sanitiser will be available close to the door on entry and guests will be seated at a table by staff.

People must stay at their table and are asked not to mix with other groups or change the seating layout.

Disposable menus are being used, but no try before you buy tasters on ale and cider are available. Payment by card is preferred.

Landlords Kaylie and Tom Conibear with daughter Elsie at the Brit Bar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Landlords Kaylie and Tom Conibear with daughter Elsie at the Brit Bar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Brit Bar returned with live music last week. Three performances will take place from Friday to Sunday in the courtyard and tables are available to book by messaging its Facebook page.

The pub has undergone a vast makeover during lockdown, with the toilets and washroom gutted and rebuilt from scratch, the bar sanded down and refinished and new flooring laid throughout.

Guests must remain seated unless using the toilet or visiting the bar at off-peak times. People must not congregate at the bar, doorways or walkways.

Staff at Fork 'n' Ale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Staff at Fork 'n' Ale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Fork ‘n’ Ale is open from Wednesday to Sunday and table booking is advisable, with groups of a maximum of four people can be requested through its Facebook page.

On arrival, there will be a sanitation station and masks, if required.

Staff will be cleaning every hour areas of high contact with spray or wipes, depending on customer vicinity, and table service will be in operation.

Chris Knights runs The Cat and Badger Ale House. Picture: Henry Woodsford Chris Knights runs The Cat and Badger Ale House. Picture: Henry Woodsford

The Cat & Badger Ale House is also running a table service and will accept cashless payments.

It has also improved toilet facilities with hand washing and sanitiser stations, a different table layout inside for social distancing and more outside tables and chairs.

Every Sunday it will host a general knowledge quiz from noon to 4pm, with free entry and nibbles.

Landlord of the Regency, Mark Short. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Landlord of the Regency, Mark Short. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A one-way system is in place at the Duke Of Oxford. Customers can pre-book tables in advance on Facebook and order food and drink from the bar.

The Criterion and The Regency have been open since July 4 with various government safety guidelines in place.

All establishments have stressed that anyone who is, or has been, ill with coronavirus, or in contact with someone who has or had coronavirus, must not attend their premises.

