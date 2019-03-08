Ambulance station to move to more suitable site

Weston Ambulance Station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston's ambulance station is set to move to a more suitable location in the town to cope with demand.

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) confirmed ambulances will still operate from Weston-super-Mare, but the service has outgrown the current facility in Drove Road.

The move is part of a major reshuffle to improve the service, with commissioners releasing an extra £12million in funding across the South West.

A trust spokesman said: "The demand on the ambulance service and the nature of the calls we receive has changed significantly over time, and some of our stations are no longer located where we need them to be.

"Many of our stations are also in need of significant repair and refurbishment.

"Patients are not seen or treated at ambulance stations and our crews are rarely at a station, because they are either treating patients at the scene or are on standby at strategic locations across the region in order to best respond to incidents.

"Weston ambulance station will be relocated to a more suitable site within the town, as we have outgrown the existing facility."

SWASFT wants to reduce demand on the ambulance service and improve response times as part of its new strategy.

A trust spokesman added: "This new investment, called the Our People Plan, will enable us to recruit more than 240 additional frontline staff, giving us the opportunity to deliver even higher standards of patient care.

"It has also given us the chance to review and plan where our crews, our vehicles and therefore our stations need to be located, based on analysis of current and predicted demand levels."

North Somerset Council's deputy leader, Mike Bell, said: "I'm pleased to learn Weston Ambulance Station will relocate to more appropriate and better situated premises.

"I would urge the ambulance trust to liaise with the council and other local partners to make sure we have ambulance services that are fit for the future of our growing community.

"With Weston's A&E closed overnight, the town and surrounding villages have never been more dependent on reliable and swift ambulatory care.

"I hope the ambulance service will explore options for co-location with the fire and rescue service given the need to modernise Weston's fire station too."