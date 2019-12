Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5. Kichigin

A four-car collision is causing delays on the M5 tonight (Thursday).

The incident is affecting the northbound carriageway between Junction 21 at Weston-super-Mare and Junction 22 at Burnham-on-Sea.

One lane is closed due to an overturned vehicle, with normal traffic conditions due to return between 6.45-7pm.