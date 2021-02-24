Surprise £2k donation for Weston animal charity

Published: 4:00 PM February 24, 2021

Weston and District Cats Protection has received a surprise donation of £2,000 to help provide for pets in its care during the pandemic.

The donation was made by Support Adoption For Pets - the UK’s largest grant-giving animal charity started by Pets At Home - on Valentine’s weekend, to recognise the efforts at Weston Cats Protection since the start of the first lockdown.

Support Adoption For Pets said it is reaching out to provide 'much-needed' financial help to support Weston and District Cats Protection through the pandemic. - Credit: Pixabay

Support Adoption For Pets is giving away nearly £600,000 to rescue centres up and down the country to help them look after animals in their care as the financial hardship of Covid-19 continues.

Support Adoption For Pets charity manager, Amy Angus, said: “Our message was simple over Valentine’s Day weekend and it’s one that we’re really passionate about as a charity.

“We’re here to share the love and surprising Weston and District Cats Protection with a donation of £2,000, which meant the world to them.

Weston and District Cats Protection aims to reduce the number of strays and unwanted cats and kittens by rehabilitating and rehoming them. - Credit: Pixabay

“The impact of Covid-19 is monumental and rescue centres continue to fall under real pressure. We’re reaching out to provide them with much-needed financial help and to do our best to ensure that abandoned pets are given a second chance of happiness.

“Not only has the charity surprised rescues with nearly £600,000 but we have also increased our emergency grant programme by £400,00 so rescues can apply for funding during these difficult times.”

Weston and District Cats Protection is partnered with Weston and Portishead Pets at Home stores through the Support Adoption For Pets’ Charity of the Year programme and through this received a total of £3,463 in 2020.

Cats Protection helps around 200,000 cats and kittens a year and more than 10,000 volunteers support its work across the UK. - Credit: Pixabay

Weston and District Cats Protection aims to reduce the number of strays and unwanted cats and kittens by rehabilitating and rehoming them. The branch covers various areas of North Somerset and fosterers care for the cats and kittens until they are ready for a new home.

The service helps around 200,000 cats and kittens a year and more than 10,000 volunteers support its work across the UK.

For more information about Support Adoption For Pets’ grant programme and to apply for funding, log on to https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/grant-programme/