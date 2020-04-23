Twin town’s mayor sends solidarity during lockdown

The mayor of Weston’s twin town has sent his wishes to the area.

Dr Ingo Meyer, mayor of Hildeshiem in Germany, wrote to Weston’s mayor Mark Canniford as both countries are in lockdown.

The town twinning between the two is in its 37th year.

Dr Meyer said: “I would like to express our solidarity with you and all the citizens of our twin town. Our thoughts are with you, even if we cannot meet in person.

“The town twinning makes an important contribution to the fact the youth of both cities can normally meet and exchange ideas. For me, this friendship is therefore of great value.

“The current isolation to contain the pandemic is a painful reminder to everyone of the importance and necessity of personal contact and friendship. This is why I appreciate to remember our happy meeting last year and this January.

“For now, I wish you and all citizens of Weston to stay healthy.”

The annual youth exchange trip, where German students would visit Weston, was due to take place this month but had to be cancelled.

Cllr Canniford replied: “I hope I find you, your family, colleagues and the residents coping well with the restrictions we have not seen the like of before. We very much appreciate your kind thoughts and echo your comments about solidarity between our communities, especially during this difficult time.

“The timing of the pandemic is unfortunate, as we had just found support and solutions to our close ties with our young citizens through the exchange, which councillor James Clayton was leading on.

“I am sure that your staff and officers are finding ways of giving great help to your communities as well as keeping vital services running. I have been so impressed with the response our own teams have shown and the imaginative ways they are helping the people of Weston and further afield in North Somerset.

“I hope we will be able to meet in the near future to discuss and learn from our actions and responses to this unprecedented situation.

“Weston Town Council has asked and supported me in staying in office as the mayor of Weston for a further 12 months. This is a great commitment and I am happy to support my council and residents the best I can at this time.”