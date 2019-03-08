Organisers praise German exchange visit from Weston's twin city

Panache serving up curry to German kids and youth leaders at a welcoming party for the Weston and Hildesheim youth exchange. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Students from a German city were treated to a showcase of British traditions during a youth exchange trip to Weston.

The Weston and Hildesheim Youth Exchange welcomed 36 youngsters from Weston's twin city on April 5, and the group returned home on April 17.

Pupils were housed by 15 host families and enjoyed visiting the mayor's parlour, trips to Cheddar and Bristol, and tucked into a curry served up by restaurant Panache, in Orchard Street.

Weston and Hildesheim are twinned and a number of teenagers have been able to swap between the two places to experience a different culture.

A competition to fund two people aged between 13 and 17 to take part in the return exchange in the October half-term has been launched.

Young people are encouraged to write between 350 and 500 words saying why they would like to take part and why they feel they should be chosen.

The deadline to apply is June 1 and the winners will be announced on July 30.

To apply, email debbiestone67@btinternet.com