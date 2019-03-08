Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Organisers praise German exchange visit from Weston's twin city

PUBLISHED: 16:55 22 April 2019

Panache serving up curry to German kids and youth leaders at a welcoming party for the Weston and Hildesheim youth exchange. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Panache serving up curry to German kids and youth leaders at a welcoming party for the Weston and Hildesheim youth exchange. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Students from a German city were treated to a showcase of British traditions during a youth exchange trip to Weston.

The Weston and Hildesheim Youth Exchange welcomed 36 youngsters from Weston's twin city on April 5, and the group returned home on April 17.

Pupils were housed by 15 host families and enjoyed visiting the mayor's parlour, trips to Cheddar and Bristol, and tucked into a curry served up by restaurant Panache, in Orchard Street.

Weston and Hildesheim are twinned and a number of teenagers have been able to swap between the two places to experience a different culture.

A competition to fund two people aged between 13 and 17 to take part in the return exchange in the October half-term has been launched.

Young people are encouraged to write between 350 and 500 words saying why they would like to take part and why they feel they should be chosen.

The deadline to apply is June 1 and the winners will be announced on July 30.

To apply, email debbiestone67@btinternet.com

Most Read

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Busy day for Weston Coastguard after car cut-off by tide

The car cut-off by the tide. Picture: Weston Coastguard

BREAKING: Weston relegated from National League South

Weston have been relegated from the National League South.

PICTURES: Thousands visit Weston for sunny Easter weekend

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

‘Devastated’ family put up £1k reward to find Bean the dog

Bean the dog is missing and there is a £1,000 reward for her safe return.

Most Read

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Busy day for Weston Coastguard after car cut-off by tide

The car cut-off by the tide. Picture: Weston Coastguard

BREAKING: Weston relegated from National League South

Weston have been relegated from the National League South.

PICTURES: Thousands visit Weston for sunny Easter weekend

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

‘Devastated’ family put up £1k reward to find Bean the dog

Bean the dog is missing and there is a £1,000 reward for her safe return.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boxing: Dodge delivers ‘big statement’ with third stoppage win

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest win

PICTURES: Thousands visit Weston for sunny Easter weekend

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Cricket: Somerset hold off Glamorgan in tense finish

Somerset's James Hildreth in batting action (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Organisers praise German exchange visit from Weston’s twin city

Panache serving up curry to German kids and youth leaders at a welcoming party for the Weston and Hildesheim youth exchange. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists