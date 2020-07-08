Advanced search

People urged to join a trade union before pandemic ends

PUBLISHED: 06:55 09 July 2020

People are being urged to join a trade union.

People are being urged to join a trade union.

number1411

A trades council is urging people to join a trade union to ensure workers ‘do not have to pay with our welfare, safety and potentially our lives’.

Weston and North Somerset Trades Council said ‘unions have never been more important’.

Secretary Richard Capps said: “The last few months have been extraordinary times for workers, with some people going above and beyond to carry on with their job whilst many others have been trying to work from home whilst juggling childcare and other responsibilities. The uncertainties caused by the pandemic have made many of us fear for our futures.

“The situation is now fast-changing and many employers have asked staff to return or are starting to plan for the return to a more ‘normal’ working situation.

“What the new normal will look like will vary greatly depending upon people’s jobs.

“All employers have a duty, enshrined in law, to ensure that workplaces are safe, and Trade Unions have a key and important role in ensuring this.

“As part of our role in protecting working people we ensure that there are trained health and safety reps who can answer members’ fears and negotiate with employers to ensure their wellbeing. We are the best placed people to help workers with other workplace issues and are involved in risk assessments, amongst other measures, which are key to this.”

HM Revenue & Customs figures revealed that across North Somerset, of the 51,500 people employed, 11,600 were furloughed under the coronavirus job retention scheme, which equates to 23 per cent.

Mr Capps added: “We would urge everyone to join a union. You are then able to raise any concerns about your job and your safety at work and be supported by trained representatives.

“At the end of the pandemic someone will have to pay and, if we let this government get away with their plans, it will be working people, and notably the key workers who pay the price.

“Clearly unions have never been more important to ensure that those who can afford it will pay, and to ensure that we don’t have to pay with our welfare, our safety and potentially our lives. We all need the support of a union so join for protection.”

To find out which is the best union to join, log on to www.tuc.org.uk/join-union

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Iconic Banksy artwork to be displayed at Weston town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Man charged with murder of Paul Wells

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Iconic Banksy artwork to be displayed at Weston town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Man charged with murder of Paul Wells

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Homeless shelter building pods to help people during pandemic

The pods which are being built at Somewhere To Go.

People urged to join a trade union before pandemic ends

People are being urged to join a trade union.

Couple shares the secret to their 70-year marriage

Gordon and Maureen Clarke celebrate their 70th anniversay on July 8.

Iconic Banksy artwork to be displayed at Weston town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston Rotary Club’s latest president announces upcoming charity events

Norma Johnston at a Weston Super Seniors Easter Party.