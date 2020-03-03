Advanced search

Families needed to host German exchange students

PUBLISHED: 15:16 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 03 March 2020

Panache served up curry to German youngsters and youth leaders at the last Weston and Hildesheim youth exchange in April. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More families are needed to host young people from Germany to maintain a youth exchange that has been running since 2003.

Weston Town Council is appealing for families to host German exchange students in April.

Host families will need to provide a breakfast, packed lunch and dinner most days and will receive an allowance of £120 per student.

The students will spend the weekend away and have a full programme of day trips.

Anyone can take part, providing they have a spare room for a student for the 12 days.

Host families do not have to speak German, as all the young people speak good English.

Those who host a young person and have young people in their family aged 12 to 17 will be offered a chance to visit Hildesheim in the return trip in October.

For more information, email admin@wsm-tc.gov.uk, call 01934 632567 or visit the Facebook page.

