Hospital visiting hours cut after virus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 08:26 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 21 November 2019

Norovirus can cause hospital wards to close. Picture: Mark Atherton

Visiting hours at Weston General Hospital have been reduced to prevent the spread of norovirus.

Patients can only be seen for short periods each day after Weston Area Health NHS Trust (WAHT) decided to put temporary restrictions in place to prevent the winter vomiting bug spreading after reports of norovirus affecting people in North Somerset.

Dr Peter Collins, medical director at WAHT, said: "We're urging the public to help us keep their loved ones safe from norovirus.

"We fully understand that families and friends want to visit loved ones.

"We need to put these actions in place to reduce the numbers of visitors to our wards, and prevent people unknowingly carrying this infection into the hospital where it can easily be transmitted to patients who are already very poorly."

Visiting hours have been cut to 2.30-3.30pm and 6.30-7.30pm. Only one visitor per patient will be permitted.

Norovirus causes sickness and diarrhoea and can easily be spread.

Sufferers are asked to keep away from GP surgeries, care homes and hospitals until symptoms have subsided for 48 hours.

People are reminded to wash hands regularly to prevent catching or spreading norovirus.

Members of the public who may have questions or concerns about the changes to the visiting times are advised to contact a member of staff in the relevant ward or department.

