Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston General Hospital ‘needs £6million to repair issues’

PUBLISHED: 06:19 08 January 2019

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Archant

Millions of pounds worth of repairs are needed to fix issues at Weston General Hospital.

Figures released by NHS Digital for 2018 show a backlog of £5.9million in improvement work is needed.

Weston Area Health NHS Trust (WAHT) stresses the safety of its premises is not compromised by the outstanding work.

Around £17,000 of jobs were classed as ‘high risk’, meaning they could cause ‘catastrophic failure, major disruption to clinical services or deficiencies in safety liable to cause serious injury and prosecution’, if not addressed immediately.

The cost of ‘significant risk’ repairs – those which could pose a risk to safety or disrupt the delivery of care – was £175,000.

MORE: Permanent closure of A&E overnight mooted for Weston General Hospital.

A WAHT spokesman said the high-risk upgrade of a medical gas pipeline has been done.

They said: “The hospital is 32 years old and its infrastructure is sound and operationally safe. The repair costs are very much the average compared with other small hospitals nationwide.

“In 2017-18 the completed trust projects included the refurbishment of the endoscopy department and the installation of a chilled water plant in the roof space which removes heat from the building.

“This year’s ongoing projects include updating the X-ray department and upgrading the MRI scanner – this project has been supported by the League of Friends and many kind donations has seen the total get closer to the £400,000 target.

“The major capital projects planned over the next five years are upgrading the ventilation systems and passenger lifts, ward refurbishments – this has already commenced on Cheddar Ward – and renewing windows.

“The significant risk repairs are a survey of water systems and producing up-to-date schematic drawings and updating electrical panels and emergency lighting – both of which are taking place this financial year.

“The moderate risk repairs include upgrading the ventilation system and refurbishing the lifts, ward areas and windows, all of which are all on the trust’s five-year plan. The low risk repairs are updating internal lights, flooring and general decoration which are ongoing.

“The support we receive from the League of Friends and the community in raising money for improvements and equipment is vital and greatly appreciated, and benefits both staff and patients.”

In the past financial year, the repair bill grew by 25 per cent, despite a £218,000 investment by WAHT.

A Department of Health spokesman said: “We want patients to continue to receive world-class care in world-class facilities, which is why our long-term plan for the NHS will boost funding by £20.5billion a year extra by 2023-24.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

Number of blue badge holders falls

Care home sorry for failures highlighted by inspectors

The Russets in Sandford.

Hotel’s cash donation to help charity find another base

Ann Ramsey and Mehmet Kandemir. Picture: Cadbury House

Most Read

Three restaurants to shut their doors in just one town

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

The incident happened on the B1083 near Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston General Hospital ‘needs £6million to repair issues’

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Winscombe have to settle for losing bonus point in defeat to fellow strugglers Chard

Jim Rutherford attacks for Winscombe against Chard (pic John Podpadec)

Golf: Worlebury members enjoy New Year Texas Scramble

Ben Smart, Ken Hanson and John Ratajczak won the Princess Diana texas scramble at Worlebury Golf Club and are pictured with captains Eunice McAdams annd Steve Taylor

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

Children’s counselling group receive much-needed cash boost

Left to right – Ryan Ellis from Wanted Not Wasted; Helen Stevens NSCP; Helen Roy, Wanted Not Wasted; Julie Newman Quartet Community Foundation and Matt Croughan, NSCP.’ Photo: NSCP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists