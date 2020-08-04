Artist’s online workshop videos prove popular in lockdown

Bev.G.Star's videos have been watched by thousands of people. Picture: Bev Ashmore Archant

A Weston artist and workshop host has had her online tutorials watched by thousands of people during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bev Ashmore, also known as Bev.G.Star, has been hosting online creative workshops in a community group on Facebook to inspire people to learn new creative skills and use the materials they have around their home to make art work and crafts.

The creative sessions have included how to make a dream catcher, how to draw mandalas, fairy gardens and macrame plant pot hangers.

Bev said: “Every week, I have encouraged people to take part in the creativity by making, doing and posting a picture of they have made to inspire other people who maybe lonely, isolated, generally low in mood to use creativity as a positive outlet.

“The project has expanded and I came up with an idea to make creativity kits for people who could not access materials.

“I have been awarded £1,500 in funding from the Arts Council England and the National Lottery to expand the project in Sedgemoor.

“I will supply 150 creativity packs for the community to support families in a creative way whilst hosting eight live online creative tutorials.”

To watch Bev’s videos, click here.