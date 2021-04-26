Weston artist to host workshop tackling isolation and loneliness

Published: 12:41 PM April 26, 2021

A Weston artist and workshop host has again been commissioned to share mindful ways to incorporate creativity and insightful thinking into our everyday lives.

Bev g Star has been commissioned by Somerset community organisation, Seed Sedgemoor, for a project called Stepping Out, which has contracted the artist to host a 10-week series of Zoom groups in the hope of tackling isolation and loneliness.

In the Combat Isolation series, which is free for anyone to join, the online group will be discussing health and wellbeing, how to incorporate creativity into every day life as well as looking at ways to boost our confidence.

Bev said: "The creative movement is changing peoples lives and being part of it is thrilling.

"Isolation and loneliness are not just things that came about because of the pandemic, they are things that were happening already in our communities and we all need to come together to tackle them.

"My goal is to now support those people who need confidence in creative skills as we begin our lives with the 'new' normal we are faced with"

To join the session, log on to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/combat-isolation-tickets-147193887881?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch