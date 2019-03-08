Weston artist has work displayed in America

James Richardson will have his sketch shown at the explorers against extinction. Picture: Royal Geographical Society Archant

A Weston artist will have his work displayed in America.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Richardson will have his sketch shown at the explorers against extinction. Picture: Royal Geographical Society James Richardson will have his sketch shown at the explorers against extinction. Picture: Royal Geographical Society

James Richardson made the shortlist after hundreds of artists from across the globe applied to have their work showcased at the Royal Geographical Society's explorers against extinction display in New York.

The sketch for survival challenge aims to highlight the ecological challenges some species face in their fight for survival.

James said: "I am absolutely delighted to have fought off tough competition. The panel of judges said they were impressed with my work.

"I chose to sketch a lion as graffiti on a wall being painted over by a worker, it was more of a street art idea and quite Banksy looking."

James Richardson will have his sketch shown at the explorers against extinction. Picture: Royal Geographical Society James Richardson will have his sketch shown at the explorers against extinction. Picture: Royal Geographical Society

James has previously received worldwide recognition for his artwork, with him being dubbed 'the British Van Gogh' after he had one of his paintings commissioned by country and western star Anastasia Richardson in 2017.