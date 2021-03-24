Weston Artspace to run free activities, thanks to grant

Published: 9:00 AM March 24, 2021

A community art project in Weston has been awarded funding to run free creative activities this year.

Weston Artspace, which is based in an empty shop in Weston High Street, has been given the grant from Arts Council England.

Organisers are delighted with the funding boost which they hope will encourage people to get creative and promote local talent.

Karen Blake, community producer for the project, said: “2020 was a tough year for this community project which provides free studio space for local creatives as we were not able to open our doors for most of the year because of the pandemic.

"We are working towards reopening the studio in early April, and we are thrilled to receive this grant to support our work.

"It will allow us to put on a range of creative workshops, outreach sessions and open days to provide the local people with opportunities to get creative, increase their confidence and become part of the community here at Weston Artspace."

Weston Artspace is a community art studio home to a range of artists - ranging from writers, painters, designers, photographers, theatre companies, musicians and dancers.

The art hub provides space for artists to work on their own creative projects and members also run public events and workshops.

Karen added: "We will be running a series of exhibitions which will be open to the public over the course of the year showcasing the vast amount of local talent in Weston and the surrounding area.

"We can also provide a bursary fund that people can apply to if they have access needs which might make using the space more difficult, which will allow us to reach a more diverse audience.

"We are grateful to the support of North Somerset Council in helping us provide this wonderful community resource.”

Anyone can become a member of Weston Artspace for free. To find out how to become a member so you can use the space, email hello@westonartspace to find out more.

For more details on Weston Artspace's activities, follow the group on Facebook or log on to www.westonartspace.com/