Weston Artspace launches pop-up shop 

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:13 PM August 17, 2021   
Customers visiting Weston Artspace for the opening of its pop-up shop on Monday.

A hub for Weston’s creative community at the heart of the High Street is running its first pop-up shop this week. 

Weston Artspace is showcasing the work of eight local artists who are selling their work, from stained glass, prints and children’s books.  

Artists include Kerry Green selling art prints, cards and decorations, Jayne Townley with quirky household items, Emma Selby with stained glass and Zara Shepherd selling screen-printed gifts. 

Weston Artspace opened its pop-up shop on Monday.

The event also features work from Ade Bowen selling children's books, Joanne King with macrame, Mateusz Szymankiewicz selling photography prints and Diana Thomas with art prints.  

The launch is part of a series of events thanks to funding awarded earlier in the year from Arts Council England.  

Weston Artspace was founded by arts’ organisation Terrestrial in 2019. It was then taken over by volunteers and set up as a community interest company in 2020.  

As well as the pop-up shop, Zara Emily will be offering mini-workshops throughout the week at the venue, where people can screen-print their own artspace tote bag for free.  

The pop-up shop runs daily until Saturday from 9am-5pm and on Sunday from 10am-4pm.  

People can also find out more about Weston Artspace or sign up to become a member.

