Weston author publishes book on crime writing

Author Brian Price with his book on Crime Writing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston scientist has published a book.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Author Brian Price with his book on Crime Writing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Author Brian Price with his book on Crime Writing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brian Price has published Crime Writing: How To Write The Science to help crime writers avoid scientific errors in their work.

The book, which is aimed at non-scientists, covers the biology, chemistry and physics behind many aspects of crime, including poisons, explosives, weapons, DNA and some new developments in forensics.

Brian retired from the Environment Agency in 2016 and is a chartered chemist and biologist.

He spent 26 years teaching science and technology for the Open University.

Brian said: "Most crime writers are assiduous in their research but mistakes can creep in.

"Science underpins many aspects of crime and this book will be a valuable resource for authors as well as a fascinating read for crime fans."

The book is available to purchase in Weston Waterstones and on Amazon.