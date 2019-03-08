Advanced search

Weston author publishes book on crime writing

PUBLISHED: 16:22 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 11 October 2019

Author Brian Price with his book on Crime Writing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Author Brian Price with his book on Crime Writing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston scientist has published a book.

Author Brian Price with his book on Crime Writing. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAuthor Brian Price with his book on Crime Writing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brian Price has published Crime Writing: How To Write The Science to help crime writers avoid scientific errors in their work.

The book, which is aimed at non-scientists, covers the biology, chemistry and physics behind many aspects of crime, including poisons, explosives, weapons, DNA and some new developments in forensics.

Brian retired from the Environment Agency in 2016 and is a chartered chemist and biologist.

He spent 26 years teaching science and technology for the Open University.

Brian said: "Most crime writers are assiduous in their research but mistakes can creep in.

"Science underpins many aspects of crime and this book will be a valuable resource for authors as well as a fascinating read for crime fans."

The book is available to purchase in Weston Waterstones and on Amazon.

Most Read

Weston woman cannot eat and suffers nightmares after savage assault in town centre

The attack took place in Richmond Street. Picture: Google

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

Neighbours ‘devastated’ after BBQ van allowed in car park

The BBQ Smokehouse will trade in the car park of The Nightjar. Picture: The BBQ Smokehouse

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Weston woman cannot eat and suffers nightmares after savage assault in town centre

The attack took place in Richmond Street. Picture: Google

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

Neighbours ‘devastated’ after BBQ van allowed in car park

The BBQ Smokehouse will trade in the car park of The Nightjar. Picture: The BBQ Smokehouse

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Two midfielders leave Weston as ‘ruthless’ Bartlett trims squad after FA Cup exit

Alex Byrne has been released, while Tom Llewellyn has left on loan. Pictures: Mark Atherton

Weston Hockey head to Clifton Robinsons for ‘sterner test’.

Sam Neate surges forward druing Weston's first home game of the season against Mendip.

Dodd secures double celebration of winning both Championship and Title

James Dodd druing hs final race in Germany where he would secure the Championship.

Rugby: Yatton achieve one-club identity with new kit

Yatton Rugby Club members in new kit

Burns heads to Brands Hatch with title still up for grabs

Will Burns picked up two podiums to move seven points behind Championship leader Harry King
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists